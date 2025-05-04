Zen Editor Development Update

Thank you for trying out Zen Editor during its early access phase. This tool was designed to let you easily create and customize your own maps, but as you know, it's still in the early stages of development.

Unfortunately, Unity Gaming Services recently announced the shutdown of their UGC (User Generated Content) system. Because of this, maps created within Zen Editor can now only be tested locally. Online sharing and downloading of maps is no longer available for the time being. I’ll be looking into alternative solutions, but until I find a solid replacement, this limitation will remain in place.

On top of that, development on Aim Zen — and especially the long-awaited Musical Target System — has slowed down recently. The reason is simple: I’m currently focused on developing a new project called SUBJECTS, a multiplayer horror game that requires most of my attention right now. Once SUBJECTS reaches a more stable point, I’ll return to working on the Musical Target Editor and continue expanding Zen Editor’s capabilities.

Musical Target Editor (WIP):



Thanks again for your patience and support during this process. Your feedback truly matters.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2791290/Aim_Zen__Rhythmic_Aim_Trainer/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3292370/SUBJECTS/

Morior Invictus.