 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18336923 Edited 4 May 2025 – 08:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

System Changes

  • A new save system has been implemented.

  • Decal selection and application functionality has been added.

  • A 0.5-second delay has been added when exiting the game or returning to the title screen.

  • Most rotation-related code has been completely reworked.

  • The game now periodically attempts auto-saving.

(These changes are internal and do not include visible updates.)

  • The fragment enhancement system has been removed and replaced with the slot upgrade system.

New Features

  • The game now checks GPU performance at startup.

    • Your GPU is compared against a benchmark table to evaluate its score.

    • If it does not meet the minimum requirements or is not listed, a warning will be displayed and graphics settings will be automatically lowered.

  • Most monsters now push the player away on contact, except in special cases.

  • The NPC responsible for item exchanges has received a new character model and expanded dialogue.

Changes

  • Updated the Niagara effect used for item indication.

  • Important items now display a highlight beam.

  • Homing projectiles no longer track the player after being dodged.

  • Some sound effects have been updated.

  • Most in-game icons have been replaced, and certain UI elements have been redesigned.

  • Improved performance when the blacksmith is active and in view, reducing frame drops when facing the area.

  • Navigation dummy actors used for path warm-up no longer push the player.

  • HP has been adjusted for some monsters.

  • Landscape tiles used in the desert region have been updated.

  • Objects in heavily stuttering areas have been merged to improve optimization.

  • Fixed missing Nanite support on certain assets.

  • Several item descriptions and translations have been updated.

  • NPC dialogues and their translations have been revised.

  • Changing any individual graphics setting after applying a preset will now automatically switch to 'Custom' mode.

  • Increased the input buffer for chaining another dodge from 0.2s → 0.3s.

  • Dodging can now immediately chain into other actions upon input.

  • A warning is now displayed if the next EXP value cannot be retrieved during level-up.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the ability quick slot was not updating correctly.

  • Fixed a missing SP cost check during consecutive dodges.

  • The Ancient Golem no longer obstructs the camera.

  • Fixed incorrect AI behavior patterns for 'The Pledger'.

New Content

  • A new section behind the Desert Oasis has been added.

  • The following new monsters have been introduced:

    • Crystal Tower

    • Cannon Lizard

    • The Harvester

    • Terbark

Email: bu30808dev@gmail.com
Discord(KR): https://discord.gg/GYvmFDaZ87

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3231921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link