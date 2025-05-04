The game now periodically attempts auto-saving.

Most rotation-related code has been completely reworked.

A 0.5-second delay has been added when exiting the game or returning to the title screen.

Decal selection and application functionality has been added.

A new save system has been implemented.

(These changes are internal and do not include visible updates.)

The NPC responsible for item exchanges has received a new character model and expanded dialogue.

Most monsters now push the player away on contact, except in special cases.

If it does not meet the minimum requirements or is not listed, a warning will be displayed and graphics settings will be automatically lowered.

Your GPU is compared against a benchmark table to evaluate its score.

The game now checks GPU performance at startup.

Updated the Niagara effect used for item indication.

Important items now display a highlight beam.

Homing projectiles no longer track the player after being dodged.

Some sound effects have been updated.

Most in-game icons have been replaced, and certain UI elements have been redesigned.

Improved performance when the blacksmith is active and in view, reducing frame drops when facing the area.

Navigation dummy actors used for path warm-up no longer push the player.

HP has been adjusted for some monsters.

Landscape tiles used in the desert region have been updated.

Objects in heavily stuttering areas have been merged to improve optimization.

Fixed missing Nanite support on certain assets.

Several item descriptions and translations have been updated.

NPC dialogues and their translations have been revised.

Changing any individual graphics setting after applying a preset will now automatically switch to 'Custom' mode.

Increased the input buffer for chaining another dodge from 0.2s → 0.3s.

Dodging can now immediately chain into other actions upon input.