5 May 2025 Build 18336922 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 2 years developing Rogue Kingdoms, we're excited to announce that the full game is available now!
Thanks to all the ones that have supported the demo and those that have provided feedback to make it better!

Some appetizer of the new features you can expect in the full release vs the demo:

New 2 maps to finalize the run - see some examples:

25 new enemies to defeat - see some here:

And endless mode - it gets crazy, see a piece:

Thanks again and hope you enjoy the full game!
Anna & Alex, Drac Blau Studio

