 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18336911 Edited 4 May 2025 – 08:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025年5月4日16.30左右 V1.21 【喵更新】
1.幻灵CG解锁问题已经修复，本次即使跳过剧情也会解锁了，之前跳过剧情不会解锁
【请帅气的你记得看好感剧情，也就是基地的Q版小人！！】
【好感剧情比主线还丰富哦！！！爱你】
你最帅了！送你30+套幻灵泳装皮肤记得在steamDLC页面领取！
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，这样以后我们会更多免费更新内容！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1213302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link