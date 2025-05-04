2025年5月4日16.30左右 V1.21 【喵更新】
1.幻灵CG解锁问题已经修复，本次即使跳过剧情也会解锁了，之前跳过剧情不会解锁
【请帅气的你记得看好感剧情，也就是基地的Q版小人！！】
【好感剧情比主线还丰富哦！！！爱你】
你最帅了！送你30+套幻灵泳装皮肤记得在steamDLC页面领取！
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，这样以后我们会更多免费更新内容！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！
第22次更新【重要！幻灵好感CG鉴赏解锁PLUS】
