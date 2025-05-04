 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18336908
Update notes
  • Optimized the interaction with cars at the company's main entrance
  • Fixed layer errors in certain scenes
  • Fixed interaction jittering issues with NPCs after pulling hair in the company during daytime
  • Fixed a bug where switching levels after activating headphones caused character sprite errors

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2607262
  • Loading history…
