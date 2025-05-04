- Optimized the interaction with cars at the company's main entrance
- Fixed layer errors in certain scenes
- Fixed interaction jittering issues with NPCs after pulling hair in the company during daytime
- Fixed a bug where switching levels after activating headphones caused character sprite errors
May 4th Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
