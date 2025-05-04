I've strengthened the system so that save data can be recovered even if it becomes corrupted.
That's all for now. Thank you as always for playing! 😀
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I've strengthened the system so that save data can be recovered even if it becomes corrupted.
That's all for now. Thank you as always for playing! 😀
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update