4 May 2025 Build 18336769 Edited 4 May 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've strengthened the system so that save data can be recovered even if it becomes corrupted.

That's all for now. Thank you as always for playing! 😀

