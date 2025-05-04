 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18336626 Edited 4 May 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some smaller fixes based on player feedback:

  • Wizard dialog can now be closed by hitting ESC (same as the other NPCs)

  • Fixed level-end rewards not correctly saving

  • Fixed UI bug where 2 cleared keybinds would show a error message

