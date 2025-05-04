Hello, adventurers!
I'm happy to announce our comeback update. I have..
-
Fixed every reported bug so far, and a few more.
-
Reworked every map in the game and added many more.
-
Reworked some of the dialogue (Complete dialogue rework coming soon!).
-
Changed character names to fit the era of the story more.
-
Changed the title screen BGM from the MV default one to our own original theme music (You can still mute it in the settings ofc).
Stay tuned for more updates, and looking forward to hearing your thoughts.
Changed files in this update