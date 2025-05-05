 Skip to content

Major 5 May 2025 Build 18336547 Edited 5 May 2025 – 20:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends, we proudly present the fourth chapter of Night Project – the most psychologically intense part of our story!

What awaits you in the new chapter:

🔹 A living, breathing office
The space literally distorts as you progress. Familiar hallways lead to the unknown, and the walls sometimes... wink. These aren’t glitches – this is your new reality.

🔹 Double threat
Kili has evolved – now there are two of them. The original has become more calculating, while the clone is utterly unpredictable. Their hunting tactics are synchronized – be careful!

🔹 The fate of the missing
Through a series of interactive simulations, you’ll uncover what happened to your colleagues from the first chapter. Each discovery is a new piece of the nightmare’s puzzle.

🔹 Arcade machines for a breather
We’ve added classic ‘90s-style arcade machines for a brief escape from the horrors. But don’t relax too much – Kili never sleeps!

🔹 Enhanced psychological atmosphere
Completely revamped lighting and sound system. Now, every step you take echoes through the office’s twisted space.

"This chapter isn’t just a continuation – it’s a whole new experience," says the lead developer. "We’ve created a world that literally resists your progress."

