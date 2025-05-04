System Changes
-
A new save system has been implemented.
-
Decal selection and application functionality has been added.
-
A 0.5-second delay has been added when exiting the game or returning to the title screen.
-
Most rotation-related code has been completely reworked.
-
The game now periodically attempts auto-saving.
(These changes are internal and do not include visible updates.)
- The fragment enhancement system has been removed and replaced with the slot upgrade system.
New Features
-
The game now checks GPU performance at startup.
-
Your GPU is compared against a benchmark table to evaluate its score.
-
If it does not meet the minimum requirements or is not listed, a warning will be displayed and graphics settings will be automatically lowered.
-
-
Most monsters now push the player away on contact, except in special cases.
-
The NPC responsible for item exchanges has received a new character model and expanded dialogue.
Changes
-
Updated the Niagara effect used for item indication.
-
Important items now display a highlight beam.
-
Homing projectiles no longer track the player after being dodged.
-
Some sound effects have been updated.
-
Most in-game icons have been replaced, and certain UI elements have been redesigned.
-
Improved performance when the blacksmith is active and in view, reducing frame drops when facing the area.
-
Navigation dummy actors used for path warm-up no longer push the player.
-
HP has been adjusted for some monsters.
-
Landscape tiles used in the desert region have been updated.
-
Objects in heavily stuttering areas have been merged to improve optimization.
-
Fixed missing Nanite support on certain assets.
-
Several item descriptions and translations have been updated.
-
NPC dialogues and their translations have been revised.
-
Changing any individual graphics setting after applying a preset will now automatically switch to 'Custom' mode.
-
Increased the input buffer for chaining another dodge from 0.2s → 0.3s.
-
Dodging can now immediately chain into other actions upon input.
-
A warning is now displayed if the next EXP value cannot be retrieved during level-up.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where the ability quick slot was not updating correctly.
-
Fixed a missing SP cost check during consecutive dodges.
-
The Ancient Golem no longer obstructs the camera.
-
Fixed incorrect AI behavior patterns for 'The Pledger'.
New Content
-
A new section behind the Desert Oasis has been added.
-
The following new monsters have been introduced:
-
Crystal Tower
-
Cannon Lizard
-
The Harvester
-
Terbark
-
