x swamp water is not insta kill it will teleport you to a safe point.

x show quest progress for count items

x fix dialogue for dagger quest merchant, he gives the dagger quest."regents" instead of "reagents".

x hits should cause npc aggro

x sped up cast time of "magic ball", vocalizations are a bit more randomized now too.. other spells need a pass still

x chase and shoot casters updated to shoot diagonal at you, helps keep them out of the way of ground troops.

there's probably a few dozen other small tasks i'd love to clean up before the demo release...

i think these are more good ones...

does anything feel incomplete? i actually think maybe a bit more level...

mostly to demonstrate the gameplay...

to me, the controls are starting to get pretty tight and fun to use, level should be built around it more...