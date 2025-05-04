x swamp water is not insta kill it will teleport you to a safe point.
x show quest progress for count items
x fix dialogue for dagger quest merchant, he gives the dagger quest."regents" instead of "reagents".
x hits should cause npc aggro
x sped up cast time of "magic ball", vocalizations are a bit more randomized now too.. other spells need a pass still
x chase and shoot casters updated to shoot diagonal at you, helps keep them out of the way of ground troops.
there's probably a few dozen other small tasks i'd love to clean up before the demo release...
i think these are more good ones...
does anything feel incomplete? i actually think maybe a bit more level...
mostly to demonstrate the gameplay...
to me, the controls are starting to get pretty tight and fun to use, level should be built around it more...
Changed files in this update