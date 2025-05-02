 Skip to content

2 May 2025
Hi :)

We’ve missed you. But this is no time for sentimentality, let’s announce what we’ve prepared.

Up first is our main event for this update: a delightful first date with the Empress of Diamond Straits herself: Nile!

Featuring new animations, new voice lines, and even a couple of new tracks to set the mood, this new date will let you get to know the royal feline like never before, so be sure to check it out, assuming you haven’t stood Sammy up last time. It’s rude to leave one lady waiting; leaving two is a felony.

We’ve also added some new items to the gachapon machine, lovingly crafted by our resident artist, and ready to find their homes in your inventory before being sent off to your favorite girls. There’s some old favorites, and there might be a few surprises that you don’t expect. With enough luck, you might just discover them.

Alongside these content updates, we’ve also improved the graphics quality across all the levels as part of our ongoing quest to make everything the prettiest and smoothest it can be.

As always, we are already working on the next content patch as we launch this one, so look forward to more content coming in the future! :)

Take care, and happy hunting.

XOXO MonsterBox

General

  • Updated Nile Voice Clips

  • Improved Graphics Quality accross all Levels

Dating

  • Added Nile Date 1

Security Office

  • Fixed Ari Apron Transparency

  • Fixed Maddie Veil Transparency

  • Fixed Sammy blocking Mouse Interactions until being completely off screen when made dizzy

Nightclub

  • Fixed Hypnotized Eyes sometimes disabling themselves

Store

  • Added various new Items

Localization

  • Various Fixes for:

    • Russian

    • Korean

    • Simplified Chinese

    • Traditional Chinese

Saving

  • Added various protections for handling corrupted saves to prevent crashes

    • If a corrupted save is detected it'll now be backed up and a new one will be created

  • A backup of the last save will now be created when saving the game

    • If something happens whilst writing the new Save a backup will be available

Changed files in this update

