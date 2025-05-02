Hi :)

We’ve missed you. But this is no time for sentimentality, let’s announce what we’ve prepared.

Up first is our main event for this update: a delightful first date with the Empress of Diamond Straits herself: Nile!

Featuring new animations, new voice lines, and even a couple of new tracks to set the mood, this new date will let you get to know the royal feline like never before, so be sure to check it out, assuming you haven’t stood Sammy up last time. It’s rude to leave one lady waiting; leaving two is a felony.

We’ve also added some new items to the gachapon machine, lovingly crafted by our resident artist, and ready to find their homes in your inventory before being sent off to your favorite girls. There’s some old favorites, and there might be a few surprises that you don’t expect. With enough luck, you might just discover them.

Alongside these content updates, we’ve also improved the graphics quality across all the levels as part of our ongoing quest to make everything the prettiest and smoothest it can be.

As always, we are already working on the next content patch as we launch this one, so look forward to more content coming in the future! :)

Take care, and happy hunting.

XOXO MonsterBox

General

Updated Nile Voice Clips

Improved Graphics Quality accross all Levels

Dating

Added Nile Date 1

Security Office

Fixed Ari Apron Transparency

Fixed Maddie Veil Transparency

Fixed Sammy blocking Mouse Interactions until being completely off screen when made dizzy

Nightclub

Fixed Hypnotized Eyes sometimes disabling themselves

Store

Added various new Items

Localization

Various Fixes for: Russian Korean Simplified Chinese Traditional Chinese



