5 May 2025 Build 18336371 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After months of development, Gods vs Horrors is finally out. I hope you enjoy it.
Now, go and play it.

And if you wanna share your builds or theorycraft with the community, join the Discord.

Remember, the fate of the Earth is in your hands.

