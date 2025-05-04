Update : V.0.7.3.2.2
o Update Patch o
-
Added two presets, male and female, at the game's start.
-
Introduced new weapons and adjusted the required materials and quantities for crafting. Some weapons now require payment to craft. Basic weapons can be crafted for free at the Weapon Station, while mid-to-high-tier weapons can be crafted at the Blacksmith, with a crafting fee. Additionally, some equipment also requires payment to craft and can be crafted at the Equipment Vendor in the village.
-
Improved the UI windows
-
Adjusted Hunger & Thirst to deplete more slowly.
-
Enhanced and refined the village environment.
-
Updated idle and running animations for both male and female characters.
Changed files in this update