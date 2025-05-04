 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18336282 Edited 4 May 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This week's update includes fixes and changes to resources, as well as melee attacks for certain gunbuddies. Melfina got some updates, too!

Full details here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3226570/discussions/1/597399819832572879/

Windows 64-bit Depot 3226571
