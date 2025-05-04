This week's update includes fixes and changes to resources, as well as melee attacks for certain gunbuddies. Melfina got some updates, too!
Full details here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3226570/discussions/1/597399819832572879/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This week's update includes fixes and changes to resources, as well as melee attacks for certain gunbuddies. Melfina got some updates, too!
Full details here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3226570/discussions/1/597399819832572879/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update