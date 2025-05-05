Patch Notes
Added:
- Guaranteed way to get the "Blink and You'll Miss It" Achievement
- Additional interaction with Alex's trash pile
- Ability to remap Skip Cutscene input
Changed:
- Reduced waiting time of some secrets
- Updated Credits
- Improve skip behavior of Core introduction
Fixed:
- Various bugs relating to continuity
- Issue preventing remapping scroll wheel down
- Core platforms being inconsistent per save file
Thank You!
Thank you all for playing and enjoying our game. Your support means the world to us and we couldn't have done it without you. Thank you!!!!
Changed files in this update