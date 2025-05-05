Patch Notes

Added:

Guaranteed way to get the "Blink and You'll Miss It" Achievement

Additional interaction with Alex's trash pile

Ability to remap Skip Cutscene input

Changed:

Reduced waiting time of some secrets

Updated Credits

Improve skip behavior of Core introduction

Fixed:

Various bugs relating to continuity

Issue preventing remapping scroll wheel down

Core platforms being inconsistent per save file

Thank You!

Thank you all for playing and enjoying our game. Your support means the world to us and we couldn't have done it without you. Thank you!!!!