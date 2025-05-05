 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18336138 Edited 5 May 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Added:

  • Guaranteed way to get the "Blink and You'll Miss It" Achievement
  • Additional interaction with Alex's trash pile
  • Ability to remap Skip Cutscene input

Changed:

  • Reduced waiting time of some secrets
  • Updated Credits
  • Improve skip behavior of Core introduction

Fixed:

  • Various bugs relating to continuity
  • Issue preventing remapping scroll wheel down
  • Core platforms being inconsistent per save file

Thank You!

Thank you all for playing and enjoying our game. Your support means the world to us and we couldn't have done it without you. Thank you!!!!

