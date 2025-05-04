 Skip to content

Major 4 May 2025 Build 18336097
Introducting the Challenges update

Thank you all for your patience this year, it has finally paid off with the arrival of the newest update to Dungeon Deck!

This update brings new ways to play Dungeon Deck. Choose from a list of challenging modifiers, and try to win the game! There are fun challenges such as Hot Potato, where cards can only stay in your hand for one round, or more difficult ones such as Boss Rush, where you have to beat all bosses in the game in a row!

Additionally, a new deck with new enemies and cards to unlock has been added! This is a rarer deck, so keep your eyes open when starting a new run!

Have fun!

Change Log

  • New main menu layout and art

  • Challenge modes: Unlocked after completing main story

  • New level event: Memory Box

  • New Deck: Cryptid

  • New cards: Bracer, Clippers, Knuckle Duster, Sponge Golem, Potion of Strength

  • New visual indicators of low health

  • Bug Fix: Can no longer sell infinite cards at the shop using a controller

