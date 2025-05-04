Monster Knockout Update 5.3.2 What's Included
NEW:
Refreshed Main Menu
Added Tabs:
(NEW) Home
Levels
Settings
DLC
Workshop
(NEW) Shop (Functionality Coming Soon) A Guarantee No Real World Money Will Be Spent At Any Point In The Shop, In-Game Currency Only
Added Home Button
Refreshed Levels (Main Menu)
Refreshed Settings (Main Menu)
Refreshed DLC (Main Menu)
Refreshed Workshop (Main Menu)
Added Shop Button (Main Menu)
Updated Credits (Main Menu)
Added a Switch To Old UI Button
FIXED:
- Levels now lock properly
- Optimizations
- Crashes
- Bugs
and more
Monster Knockout Workshop Uploader Update 1.1.0 What's Included:
NEW:
- New Mod button
- Preview Image of the image you chose to upload to the workshop
- Updated Upload Mod Folder Location button
- Updated Upload Image button
FIXED:
- File Browser Filter for the mod file not filtering properly
- Can't upload mod until all fields have been filled (Title, Description, Upload Mod File Button, Upload Image Button)
The Upload button will become active once all fields have been filled
- Crashes
- Bugs
- Optimizations
and more
