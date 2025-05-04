 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18336079
Update notes via Steam Community

Monster Knockout Update 5.3.2 What's Included

NEW:

  • Refreshed Main Menu

  • Added Tabs:

  • (NEW) Home

  • Levels

  • Settings

  • DLC

  • Workshop

  • (NEW) Shop (Functionality Coming Soon) A Guarantee No Real World Money Will Be Spent At Any Point In The Shop, In-Game Currency Only

  • Added Home Button

  • Refreshed Levels (Main Menu)

  • Refreshed Settings (Main Menu)

  • Refreshed DLC (Main Menu)

  • Refreshed Workshop (Main Menu)

  • Added Shop Button (Main Menu)

  • Updated Credits (Main Menu)

  • Added a Switch To Old UI Button

FIXED:

  • Levels now lock properly
  • Optimizations
  • Crashes
  • Bugs
    and more

Monster Knockout Workshop Uploader Update 1.1.0 What's Included:

NEW:

  • New Mod button
  • Preview Image of the image you chose to upload to the workshop
  • Updated Upload Mod Folder Location button
  • Updated Upload Image button

FIXED:

  • File Browser Filter for the mod file not filtering properly
  • Can't upload mod until all fields have been filled (Title, Description, Upload Mod File Button, Upload Image Button)
    The Upload button will become active once all fields have been filled
  • Crashes
  • Bugs
  • Optimizations
    and more

Changed files in this update

