4 May 2025 Build 18336071
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

thanks again for all the bug reports and suggestions, your help means the world to me! Took me a bit longer than I hoped to get this patch out the door but I think this time I really managed to fix the most frequent crash issues, which was a big priority for me.

0.4.0 Patch Notes:

  • You can now banish the entities on 'Whispering Studio' and 'Ritual Row'

  • 'Whispering Studio' and 'Ritual Row' have been polished and updated

  • FINALLY fixed the map transition FatalError bug (caused by AudioThread & VoiceChat btw)

  • Not the first time I said this but this time I actually fixed the game breaking objective spawn bug for ectoplasm, cult symbols and banish items

  • added 2 UV Lamps to each map which you can carry around to see Ectoplasm even when an entity isn't hunting

  • all entities (besides the butcher) now have hunt and lurk phases (means cult guys dont hunt all the time anymore, but the butcher does because thats just his thing)

  • You now need to clean at least 50% on each map to be able to win

  • Hunts now start a bit later and are shorter initially but get longer with each hunt

  • Entities now gain movespeed the longer they chase you

  • Oh, you can jump now.

  • ..but also can the entities

  • made some general changes to physics actors to prevent them from clipping through the floor

  • changes/tweaks to audio attenuation and concurrency

  • more general GPU and CPU optimizations (improved culling, more/better mesh LODs, smaller textures, reduced drawcalls by around 50% on every map, ..), game is also a bit bigger again(uncompressed) but in turn loads stuff a bit better so D3D timeout crashes might happen less frequent

  • removed the red entity post process effect for now because it was waaaay too unoptimized and in some cases cost up to 20FPS

  • fixed a bug causing voice chat to be active all the time even when using push to talk

  • minor animation tweaks for all entities

  • aand as always a lot of smaller tweaks/changes in the background as well as minor bug fixes I totally didn't forget about

Thanks again for your help! I am looking forward to your continued feedback.

Have fun playing and see you ingame! :)

Cheers,
Beepbep

