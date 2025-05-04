Hey everyone,
thanks again for all the bug reports and suggestions, your help means the world to me! Took me a bit longer than I hoped to get this patch out the door but I think this time I really managed to fix the most frequent crash issues, which was a big priority for me.
0.4.0 Patch Notes:
-
You can now banish the entities on 'Whispering Studio' and 'Ritual Row'
-
'Whispering Studio' and 'Ritual Row' have been polished and updated
-
FINALLY fixed the map transition FatalError bug (caused by AudioThread & VoiceChat btw)
-
Not the first time I said this but this time I actually fixed the game breaking objective spawn bug for ectoplasm, cult symbols and banish items
-
added 2 UV Lamps to each map which you can carry around to see Ectoplasm even when an entity isn't hunting
-
all entities (besides the butcher) now have hunt and lurk phases (means cult guys dont hunt all the time anymore, but the butcher does because thats just his thing)
-
You now need to clean at least 50% on each map to be able to win
-
Hunts now start a bit later and are shorter initially but get longer with each hunt
-
Entities now gain movespeed the longer they chase you
-
Oh, you can jump now.
-
..but also can the entities
-
made some general changes to physics actors to prevent them from clipping through the floor
-
changes/tweaks to audio attenuation and concurrency
-
more general GPU and CPU optimizations (improved culling, more/better mesh LODs, smaller textures, reduced drawcalls by around 50% on every map, ..), game is also a bit bigger again(uncompressed) but in turn loads stuff a bit better so D3D timeout crashes might happen less frequent
-
removed the red entity post process effect for now because it was waaaay too unoptimized and in some cases cost up to 20FPS
-
fixed a bug causing voice chat to be active all the time even when using push to talk
-
minor animation tweaks for all entities
-
aand as always a lot of smaller tweaks/changes in the background as well as minor bug fixes I totally didn't forget about
Thanks again for your help! I am looking forward to your continued feedback.
Have fun playing and see you ingame! :)
Cheers,
Beepbep
