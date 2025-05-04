thanks again for all the bug reports and suggestions, your help means the world to me! Took me a bit longer than I hoped to get this patch out the door but I think this time I really managed to fix the most frequent crash issues, which was a big priority for me.

You can now banish the entities on 'Whispering Studio' and 'Ritual Row'

'Whispering Studio' and 'Ritual Row' have been polished and updated

FINALLY fixed the map transition FatalError bug (caused by AudioThread & VoiceChat btw)

Not the first time I said this but this time I actually fixed the game breaking objective spawn bug for ectoplasm, cult symbols and banish items

added 2 UV Lamps to each map which you can carry around to see Ectoplasm even when an entity isn't hunting

all entities (besides the butcher) now have hunt and lurk phases (means cult guys dont hunt all the time anymore, but the butcher does because thats just his thing)

You now need to clean at least 50% on each map to be able to win

Hunts now start a bit later and are shorter initially but get longer with each hunt

Entities now gain movespeed the longer they chase you

Oh, you can jump now.

..but also can the entities

made some general changes to physics actors to prevent them from clipping through the floor

changes/tweaks to audio attenuation and concurrency

more general GPU and CPU optimizations (improved culling, more/better mesh LODs, smaller textures, reduced drawcalls by around 50% on every map, ..), game is also a bit bigger again(uncompressed) but in turn loads stuff a bit better so D3D timeout crashes might happen less frequent

removed the red entity post process effect for now because it was waaaay too unoptimized and in some cases cost up to 20FPS

fixed a bug causing voice chat to be active all the time even when using push to talk

minor animation tweaks for all entities