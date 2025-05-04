Bug Fix: Certain events might freeze when a controller is connected
(The current version's UI is not fully optimized for controllers. It is not recommended to play with a controller. Controller optimizations for the new UI will be released in the next update.)
Patch Version: EAV3_0502#1705f6
Update notes via Steam Community
