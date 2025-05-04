 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18336041 Edited 4 May 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Certain events might freeze when a controller is connected
(The current version's UI is not fully optimized for controllers. It is not recommended to play with a controller. Controller optimizations for the new UI will be released in the next update.)

