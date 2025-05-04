 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18336012 Edited 4 May 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • NEW Video modal tip to show overhang build;

  • FIX Cheese 8bit Value InverterChallenge;

  • MI Local scores updated;

  • MI Targets to copy videos;

  • MI Video player boiler plate;

  • MI Video for publish process;

  • UX Online score indicator on performance report;

  • UX Center image on the schematic viewer

  • TSL french errors

  • TSL Translations touch ups;

Depot 2884311
