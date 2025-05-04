-
NEW Video modal tip to show overhang build;
-
FIX Cheese 8bit Value InverterChallenge;
-
MI Local scores updated;
-
MI Targets to copy videos;
-
MI Video player boiler plate;
-
MI Video for publish process;
-
UX Online score indicator on performance report;
-
UX Center image on the schematic viewer
-
TSL french errors
-
TSL Translations touch ups;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.6.88
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update