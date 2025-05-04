Happy Mother's Day!

We have prepared a big game update for you for this very important day!

Special new mother : The Great Mother. present flowers to the great mother!

New mothers speaking Spanish and Portuguese.

Mother's eyes will now blink from time to time.

New customization for Steam workshop, you can now replace ".motion3" animations such as the slap and idle animation.

Also <Your Mother> will be on sale with a 20% discounted price for a limited time, a great gift for friends and family during Mother's Day.

Have fun! And remember please be nice to your mother : )