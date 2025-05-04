Happy Mother's Day!
We have prepared a big game update for you for this very important day!
- Special new mother : The Great Mother. present flowers to the great mother!
- New mothers speaking Spanish and Portuguese.
- Mother's eyes will now blink from time to time.
- New customization for Steam workshop, you can now replace ".motion3" animations such as the slap and idle animation.
Also <Your Mother> will be on sale with a 20% discounted price for a limited time, a great gift for friends and family during Mother's Day.
Have fun! And remember please be nice to your mother : )
