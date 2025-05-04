 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 May 2025 Build 18335910 Edited 4 May 2025 – 09:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Mother's Day!

We have prepared a big game update for you for this very important day!

  • Special new mother : The Great Mother. present flowers to the great mother!
  • New mothers speaking Spanish and Portuguese.
  • Mother's eyes will now blink from time to time.
  • New customization for Steam workshop, you can now replace ".motion3" animations such as the slap and idle animation.

Also <Your Mother> will be on sale with a 20% discounted price for a limited time, a great gift for friends and family during Mother's Day.

Have fun! And remember please be nice to your mother : )

Changed files in this update

Depot 3399951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link