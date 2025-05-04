 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335890
Game List section now has two tabs, Friends and Public
Added button to set your list to public (should be good for streamers)
Added Leaderboard and your most recent attempts to each game list
You now preview a user's list before changing to it (to get a summary / check if theyre public on steam)

