4 May 2025 Build 18335876 Edited 4 May 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Vallee's quest bubble persists after completing 'The Basics of Research II' quest.
  • Fixed a visual bug with the Mixer's timer icon persisting after crafting a dye.

Thank you for playing Research Story!
Miki 🤍

