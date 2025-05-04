- Fixed a bug where Vallee's quest bubble persists after completing 'The Basics of Research II' quest.
- Fixed a visual bug with the Mixer's timer icon persisting after crafting a dye.
Thank you for playing Research Story!
Miki 🤍
