A novel locale—Eerie Ruins coming！Presenting extreme peril with densely clustered adversaries. Players are advised to equip themselves thoroughly before venturing into this treacherous domain.

Accompanying the map's debut, several innovative items and crafting formulae shall be introduced, awaiting your discovery.

New side quests and randomized missions will be integrated into the uncharted territory.

Fresh horrors emerge: the Necrotic Slug, alongside a formidable new boss—the Omen's Ovum.

A novel merchant NPC will inhabit the map, their wares ripe for exploration.

Additional armor sets and helmets shall augment your defensive arsenal.

Concurrently, numerous known bugs shall be rectified.

