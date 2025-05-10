Fixing small bugs on UI, and Controller Support.
Working on Setting up everything for a Comp. Mode and such. More coming soon.
Update #2
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixing small bugs on UI, and Controller Support.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3418851
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3418852
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 3418853
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3418854
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3418855
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update