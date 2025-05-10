 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18335829 Edited 10 May 2025 – 02:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixing small bugs on UI, and Controller Support.
Working on Setting up everything for a Comp. Mode and such. More coming soon.

