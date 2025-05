Build 0.0157

This update focuses on the re-balancing of skills, skill book costs, skill point requirements, and skill effect values per level. Some of the skill effect values have also changes. These changes will correspond with the upcoming changes to the skill book system.

Test out these changes in the momoslab MOD. Once all the balancing changes are complete, they will be moved to the default MOD folder.

All Weapon Projectile Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Weapon Laser Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Weapon Beam Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Weapon Launcher Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Weapon Torpedo Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Excavation Miner Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Excavation Salvager Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Electronics ECM Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Electronics ECM Cloak have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Ship Navigation Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Ship Targeting Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Ship Cargo, Shield, Armor, Energy and LifeSupport Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Ship Resistance Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Missions Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Fleet Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Pilot Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Station Service Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

All Support Skills have been adjusted. Skill cost, Effect values, Skill point requirements.

The next update will focus on a few UI tweaks and QoL additions, modifications to the cloak system, and a number of object folder data file balances. I know I said I would be doing 12 updates before releasing v1.0. It's close, but not there yet. I will continue with the updates until I nail down some loose mechanics, and redo the tutorial. I will try to get out these updates weekly like I have been, However, I do foresee a few of them requiring a couple weeks or more as to avoid (in progress) tutorial quests. Anyway, the development continues.