 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18335788 Edited 4 May 2025 – 03:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fix memory leaks caused by array processor.

  • [Render Spritesheet] Fix memory leaks from array source.

  • [Image IO] Fix playing animation create "Rename Node" undo points.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2299511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link