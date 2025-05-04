- Fixed a bug where HP would instantly recover when equipping the Princess Armor.
- Fixed a bug where summoned monsters did not regain health upon being re-summoned using summoning magic.
- Fixed an issue where the zoom level with the mouse wheel in camera mode was too small.
- Optimized rendering performance.
- Removed the Holy Maiden’s ability "Guardian."
- Added a new ability for the Holy Maiden: "Vanish" – unleashes an area magic attack while guarding with a shield.
- Improved the Holy Maiden’s talent: added a maximum HP multiplier.
- Improved the Sword Saint’s ability "Shield Mastery": now allows shield guarding even while staggered or knocked up.
- Fixed a bug where key configuration changes wouldn't apply until restarting.
- Changed the title of the hero Takeru to "Magic Blade Deity."
- Added a new ability for Magic Blade Deity: "Oboro Stream."
- Changed the names of some hero abilities and other related adjustments.
- Various other minor fixes and improvements.
Update 0.6.17
Update notes via Steam Community
