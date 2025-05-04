 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335774 Edited 4 May 2025 – 03:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where HP would instantly recover when equipping the Princess Armor.
  • Fixed a bug where summoned monsters did not regain health upon being re-summoned using summoning magic.
  • Fixed an issue where the zoom level with the mouse wheel in camera mode was too small.
  • Optimized rendering performance.
  • Removed the Holy Maiden’s ability "Guardian."
  • Added a new ability for the Holy Maiden: "Vanish" – unleashes an area magic attack while guarding with a shield.
  • Improved the Holy Maiden’s talent: added a maximum HP multiplier.
  • Improved the Sword Saint’s ability "Shield Mastery": now allows shield guarding even while staggered or knocked up.
  • Fixed a bug where key configuration changes wouldn't apply until restarting.
  • Changed the title of the hero Takeru to "Magic Blade Deity."
  • Added a new ability for Magic Blade Deity: "Oboro Stream."
  • Changed the names of some hero abilities and other related adjustments.
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements.

