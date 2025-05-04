 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18335716 Edited 4 May 2025 – 03:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

728: Release Version 1.2.56
May 3, 2025 11:11 PM EST
• Completed season 3 mythical shields.
• Item tooltips now include the item rarity type.
• Fixed a bug that prevented the armor value from being displayed in crafting slot tooltips.
• Fixed a crafting bug that caused the armor to be calculated incorrectly on superior items.
• Fixed a bug that prevented armor to be calculated correctly on items that add a fixed armor bonus.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link