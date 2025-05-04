728: Release Version 1.2.56

May 3, 2025 11:11 PM EST

• Completed season 3 mythical shields.

• Item tooltips now include the item rarity type.

• Fixed a bug that prevented the armor value from being displayed in crafting slot tooltips.

• Fixed a crafting bug that caused the armor to be calculated incorrectly on superior items.

• Fixed a bug that prevented armor to be calculated correctly on items that add a fixed armor bonus.