 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18335698 Edited 4 May 2025 – 02:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Note: These changes are indented to make the early game a bit less punishing while slowing down the mid-late game.

Drought Changes

  • The drought effect has been replaced with a multiplicative penalty for food production jobs. This penalty scales with difficulty and status (only counts status at the start of the storyline)

  • Easy: Max(0.90 - (0.010 * floor(abs(status)/500)), 0.60)

  • Medium: Max(0.80 - (0.015 * floor(abs(status)/500)), 0.50)

  • Hard: Max(0.70 - (0.020 * floor(abs(status)/500)), 0.40)

Building Changes

  • Houses now require high quality woodworks and their gold cost has increased, 100 -> 250

  • Mills now require woodworks and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200

  • Smokers now require Metalworks and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200

  • Wineries now require Clothing and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200

Skill Changes

Craftsman

  • "Craftsman Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35

  • "Ambidextrous" crafting requirement increased: 15 -> 30

  • "Efficient Crafting" crafting requirement increased: 40 -> 150. swapped positions with "Assembly Line" in the skill tree

  • "Assembly Line" crafting requirement increased: 80 -> 100

  • "Jury Rigging" increased durability loss requirement, decreased efficiency bonus: +0-200 -> +0-100

  • "Perfectionist" masterwork requirement increased: 50 -> 75

  • "Doubled Crafting" crafting requirement increased: 120 -> 300

  • "Legendary Efficiency" decreased efficiency bonus: +100 -> +50

  • "Advanced Recipes" decreased efficiency bonus: +50 -> +35

  • "Dual Classing" increased craftwork requirement: 3 -> 5

Military

  • "Military Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35

  • "Tool Keeping" updated text to better represent actual effect

  • "Self Defense Training" increased the strength bonus: +4 -> +8

  • "Life Long Training" the status bonus increased: 20 -> 100

  • "Reinforced Scabbards" reduced stolen equipment requirement: 3 -> 2

  • "Deescalation" increased crime encounter requirement: 10 -> 15

  • "Familial Bonds" increased status requirement: 150 -> 300

  • "Crafting: Military" now counts the backpack as military equipment (mostly a balance thing since military characters have fewer pieces of equipment compared to the other classes)

  • "Loved By Everyone" decreased efficiency bonus: +0.1/Opinion -> +0.05/Opinion (changes max bonus on a medium world from +400 to +200)

  • "Steady Nerves" injury requirement increased: 60 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Injury -> +25/Injury

  • "Honorable" status requirement increased: 750 -> 1250, now uses the individual character's status instead of the family's. increased efficiency bonus: 0.01/Status -> 0.1/Status

  • "War Trophies" rare material requirement increased: 5 -> 8

  • "Exclusive Deals" status requirement increased: 1500 -> 2000

  • "Foreign Trade" status requirement increased: 2500 -> 4000, fixed an error that caused it to reduce prices in the black market instead of regular market

  • "Rations" eaten hunger requirement increased: 1000 -> 1500, increased the food cost reduction: x0.8 -> x0.75

Criminal

  • Scavenger and Corruption have been moved to make "Construction: Intimidation" easier to achieve

  • "Criminal Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35

  • "Rare Find" decreased sold stolen goods requirement: 150 -> 100

  • "Criminal Family" the negative status bonus increase: -20 -> -100

  • "Poor Reputation" status requirement increased: -750 -> -1250, now uses the individual character's status instead of the family's. increased efficiency bonus: 0.01/Status -> 0.1/Status

  • "Too Much Of A Bad Thing" Stolen gold requirement decreased: 600 -> 500

  • "Plague Rat" sickness requirement increased: 60 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Sick -> +25/Sick

  • "Scavenger" rare material requirement increased: 5 -> 8, chance of finding rare materials increased: 5% -> 8%, only one material will be found at a time instead of the 1-2

  • "Special Customer" status requirement increased: -1500 -> -2000

  • "Prized Possessions" status requirement increased: -2500 -> -4000

  • "Love To Be Hated" decreased efficiency bonus: +0.1/Negative Opinion -> +0.05/Negative Opinion (changes max bonus on a medium world from +400 to +200)

  • "Recycled Jewelry" Stolen Jewerly requirement: 3 -> 10, decreased efficiency bonus: +100 -> +50

Labourer

  • "Labourer Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35

  • "Construction: Farmland" land requirement reduced: 6 -> 5

  • "One With The Forest" wood requirement increased: 600 -> 750, Efficiency bonus decreased: +200 -> +100

  • "Experienced" now counts total laborer experience when calculating the buff, instead of just experience in the current job. reduced the efficiency bonus: +1/Month -> +0.25/Month

  • "Store Houses" decreased happiness requirement: 80 -> 65, fixed an issue that made it remove 200g upon acquiring

  • "Efficiency" increased building requirement: 15 -> 50, moved further down the skill tree (it now branches from "Coordination")

  • "Strong Genes" increased sickness reduction effect: -1% -> -4%

  • "Apothecary" tier 4 medicine crafting requirement increased: 10 -> 25

  • "Crafting: Alchemy" now adds the ability to craft the "Cure All" Elixir, fixed an issue where it gave the effect of the "Desperation" skill

  • "Desperation" starvation requirement increase: 80 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Starve -> +25/Starve

  • "Team Effort" item requirement increase: 200 -> 250, efficiency bonus decreased: +20/Laborer -> +10/Laborer, fixed an issue where the character would count themselves when calculating the bonus

  • "Doubling Season" fixed an issue where it didn't count efficiency gains from job specific boosts

  • "Collector" item requirement increase: 100 -> 200

  • "Irrigation" efficiency bonus decreased: +100 -> +50

  • "Crop Rotation" seed requirement increased: 3 -> 5, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

  • "Metallurgy" metal requirement increased: 100 -> 250, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

  • "Geodes" gem stone requirement increased: 10 -> 50, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

  • "Advanced Metallurgy" silver requirement increased: 4 -> 10, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

  • "Horizontal Expansion" processed goods requirement increased: 100 -> 200

  • "Row Cropping" now counts orchards as different crops for the bonus

Noble

  • "Lordship" status requirement increased: 1200 -> 1500

  • "Workforce" gold requirement increased: 3500 -> 5000

  • "Crafting Stations" gold requirement increased: 5000 -> 7500

  • "Trained Workers" gold requirement increased: 10000 -> 15000

  • "Earl" status requirement increased: 3000 -> 6000

  • "Likeable" opinion requirement increased: 50 -> 200

  • "Influence" status requirement increased: 200 -> 500

  • "Opulence" equipment requirement increased: 10 -> 25, it now properly counts clothing, the efficiency bonus now works off the item's base price instead of its sale price.

  • "King" status requirement increased: 7500 -> 12000

  • "Strict Overseers" happiness penalty increased: -30 -> -45

  • "Oppressive Laws" happiness requirement change: 80 -> 100, defense bonus change: +10 -> +8, Happiness penalty change: -50 -> -60 (also fixed a typo in the name)

  • "Construction: Education" not changed, the text now properly displays the full child count instead of clamping at 2

  • "Questing" mission completed requirement: 20 -> 30

Multi Class

  • "Construction: Ships" Experience count for fishermen and smugglers: 36 -> 48, added soft lock protection for this skill, the requirements will be skipped if there are no ships on the map that are either owned by you or unowned.

  • "Private Security" Defense count requirement: 10 -> 16

  • "Bootlegging" Wine count requirement: 50 -> 250

  • "Construction: Protection" Plot count requirement: 6 -> 10

  • "Construction: Intimidation" Plot count requirement: 6 -> 10, now branches off of "lordship" and "keen eye" should better mirror "Construction: Protection"

  • "Cutting Corners" Aged Wine requirement: 100 -> 250

  • "Refined Metals" Master Metalwork requirement: 5 -> 15

  • "Forged Artifacts" Exotic Trinket requirement: 3 -> 10

  • "Imitation Pearls" Pearl requirement: 3 -> 10

Equipment Changes

Dev Note: most non magical equipment has been buffed to increase early survivability, there has also been a blanket decrease on the prices of all equipment

  • "Armor" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +65, durability decreased 360 -> 300

  • "Thieves Tools" efficiency bonus increased: +40 -> +80

  • "Quality Tools" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +65, durability decreased 480 -> 400

  • "Fancy Tools" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50, durability decreased 480 -> 400

  • "Forager's Kit" foraging effect increased: 0-2 of each fruit -> 0-3 of each fruit

  • "Prospector's Pickaxe" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50

  • "Crowbar" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50

  • "Quality Rod" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50, durability decreased 480 -> 400

  • "Lucky Charm" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +75

  • "Skinning Knife" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +60

  • "Precise Saw" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +85

  • "Violent Blade" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +75

  • "Shiny Ring" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50

  • "Sword" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +60

  • "Backpack" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +60

  • "Herder Staff" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +75

  • "Heirloom Blade" efficiency bonus increased: +40 -> +80

  • "Blackened Cloak" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +65

  • "Plated Armor" is now unbreakable, injury reduction increased: 3% -> 5%

  • "Ornate Hammer" durability increased: 360 -> 800

  • "Cursed Crossbow" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +100

Misc Changes

  • Decreased the base townsfolk efficiency 125 -> 100

  • Replaced all instances of "Laborer" with "Labourer"

  • The farmer start now always has a ring, instead of just in the tutorial

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing items in the inventory from being repaired

  • Fixed an issue allowing stolen goods to be auto sold if the black market is closed

  • Fixed an issue allowing items to be auto sold if the market is closed

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the alliance option during the castle from being clicked

  • Fixed auto butcher not working

  • Fixed the debt repayment event repeatedly appearing

  • The essence of cursing can now only be used on a non cursed character

Changed files in this update

Depot 3232581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link