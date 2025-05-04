Dev Note: These changes are indented to make the early game a bit less punishing while slowing down the mid-late game.
Drought Changes
The drought effect has been replaced with a multiplicative penalty for food production jobs. This penalty scales with difficulty and status (only counts status at the start of the storyline)
Easy: Max(0.90 - (0.010 * floor(abs(status)/500)), 0.60)
Medium: Max(0.80 - (0.015 * floor(abs(status)/500)), 0.50)
Hard: Max(0.70 - (0.020 * floor(abs(status)/500)), 0.40)
Building Changes
Houses now require high quality woodworks and their gold cost has increased, 100 -> 250
Mills now require woodworks and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200
Smokers now require Metalworks and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200
Wineries now require Clothing and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200
Skill Changes
Craftsman
"Craftsman Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35
"Ambidextrous" crafting requirement increased: 15 -> 30
"Efficient Crafting" crafting requirement increased: 40 -> 150. swapped positions with "Assembly Line" in the skill tree
"Assembly Line" crafting requirement increased: 80 -> 100
"Jury Rigging" increased durability loss requirement, decreased efficiency bonus: +0-200 -> +0-100
"Perfectionist" masterwork requirement increased: 50 -> 75
"Doubled Crafting" crafting requirement increased: 120 -> 300
"Legendary Efficiency" decreased efficiency bonus: +100 -> +50
"Advanced Recipes" decreased efficiency bonus: +50 -> +35
"Dual Classing" increased craftwork requirement: 3 -> 5
Military
"Military Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35
"Tool Keeping" updated text to better represent actual effect
"Self Defense Training" increased the strength bonus: +4 -> +8
"Life Long Training" the status bonus increased: 20 -> 100
"Reinforced Scabbards" reduced stolen equipment requirement: 3 -> 2
"Deescalation" increased crime encounter requirement: 10 -> 15
"Familial Bonds" increased status requirement: 150 -> 300
"Crafting: Military" now counts the backpack as military equipment (mostly a balance thing since military characters have fewer pieces of equipment compared to the other classes)
"Loved By Everyone" decreased efficiency bonus: +0.1/Opinion -> +0.05/Opinion (changes max bonus on a medium world from +400 to +200)
"Steady Nerves" injury requirement increased: 60 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Injury -> +25/Injury
"Honorable" status requirement increased: 750 -> 1250, now uses the individual character's status instead of the family's. increased efficiency bonus: 0.01/Status -> 0.1/Status
"War Trophies" rare material requirement increased: 5 -> 8
"Exclusive Deals" status requirement increased: 1500 -> 2000
"Foreign Trade" status requirement increased: 2500 -> 4000, fixed an error that caused it to reduce prices in the black market instead of regular market
"Rations" eaten hunger requirement increased: 1000 -> 1500, increased the food cost reduction: x0.8 -> x0.75
Criminal
Scavenger and Corruption have been moved to make "Construction: Intimidation" easier to achieve
"Criminal Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35
"Rare Find" decreased sold stolen goods requirement: 150 -> 100
"Criminal Family" the negative status bonus increase: -20 -> -100
"Poor Reputation" status requirement increased: -750 -> -1250, now uses the individual character's status instead of the family's. increased efficiency bonus: 0.01/Status -> 0.1/Status
"Too Much Of A Bad Thing" Stolen gold requirement decreased: 600 -> 500
"Plague Rat" sickness requirement increased: 60 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Sick -> +25/Sick
"Scavenger" rare material requirement increased: 5 -> 8, chance of finding rare materials increased: 5% -> 8%, only one material will be found at a time instead of the 1-2
"Special Customer" status requirement increased: -1500 -> -2000
"Prized Possessions" status requirement increased: -2500 -> -4000
"Love To Be Hated" decreased efficiency bonus: +0.1/Negative Opinion -> +0.05/Negative Opinion (changes max bonus on a medium world from +400 to +200)
"Recycled Jewelry" Stolen Jewerly requirement: 3 -> 10, decreased efficiency bonus: +100 -> +50
Labourer
"Labourer Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35
"Construction: Farmland" land requirement reduced: 6 -> 5
"One With The Forest" wood requirement increased: 600 -> 750, Efficiency bonus decreased: +200 -> +100
"Experienced" now counts total laborer experience when calculating the buff, instead of just experience in the current job. reduced the efficiency bonus: +1/Month -> +0.25/Month
"Store Houses" decreased happiness requirement: 80 -> 65, fixed an issue that made it remove 200g upon acquiring
"Efficiency" increased building requirement: 15 -> 50, moved further down the skill tree (it now branches from "Coordination")
"Strong Genes" increased sickness reduction effect: -1% -> -4%
"Apothecary" tier 4 medicine crafting requirement increased: 10 -> 25
"Crafting: Alchemy" now adds the ability to craft the "Cure All" Elixir, fixed an issue where it gave the effect of the "Desperation" skill
"Desperation" starvation requirement increase: 80 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Starve -> +25/Starve
"Team Effort" item requirement increase: 200 -> 250, efficiency bonus decreased: +20/Laborer -> +10/Laborer, fixed an issue where the character would count themselves when calculating the bonus
"Doubling Season" fixed an issue where it didn't count efficiency gains from job specific boosts
"Collector" item requirement increase: 100 -> 200
"Irrigation" efficiency bonus decreased: +100 -> +50
"Crop Rotation" seed requirement increased: 3 -> 5, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35
"Metallurgy" metal requirement increased: 100 -> 250, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35
"Geodes" gem stone requirement increased: 10 -> 50, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35
"Advanced Metallurgy" silver requirement increased: 4 -> 10, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35
"Horizontal Expansion" processed goods requirement increased: 100 -> 200
"Row Cropping" now counts orchards as different crops for the bonus
Noble
"Lordship" status requirement increased: 1200 -> 1500
"Workforce" gold requirement increased: 3500 -> 5000
"Crafting Stations" gold requirement increased: 5000 -> 7500
"Trained Workers" gold requirement increased: 10000 -> 15000
"Earl" status requirement increased: 3000 -> 6000
"Likeable" opinion requirement increased: 50 -> 200
"Influence" status requirement increased: 200 -> 500
"Opulence" equipment requirement increased: 10 -> 25, it now properly counts clothing, the efficiency bonus now works off the item's base price instead of its sale price.
"King" status requirement increased: 7500 -> 12000
"Strict Overseers" happiness penalty increased: -30 -> -45
"Oppressive Laws" happiness requirement change: 80 -> 100, defense bonus change: +10 -> +8, Happiness penalty change: -50 -> -60 (also fixed a typo in the name)
"Construction: Education" not changed, the text now properly displays the full child count instead of clamping at 2
"Questing" mission completed requirement: 20 -> 30
Multi Class
"Construction: Ships" Experience count for fishermen and smugglers: 36 -> 48, added soft lock protection for this skill, the requirements will be skipped if there are no ships on the map that are either owned by you or unowned.
"Private Security" Defense count requirement: 10 -> 16
"Bootlegging" Wine count requirement: 50 -> 250
"Construction: Protection" Plot count requirement: 6 -> 10
"Construction: Intimidation" Plot count requirement: 6 -> 10, now branches off of "lordship" and "keen eye" should better mirror "Construction: Protection"
"Cutting Corners" Aged Wine requirement: 100 -> 250
"Refined Metals" Master Metalwork requirement: 5 -> 15
"Forged Artifacts" Exotic Trinket requirement: 3 -> 10
"Imitation Pearls" Pearl requirement: 3 -> 10
Equipment Changes
Dev Note: most non magical equipment has been buffed to increase early survivability, there has also been a blanket decrease on the prices of all equipment
"Armor" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +65, durability decreased 360 -> 300
"Thieves Tools" efficiency bonus increased: +40 -> +80
"Quality Tools" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +65, durability decreased 480 -> 400
"Fancy Tools" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50, durability decreased 480 -> 400
"Forager's Kit" foraging effect increased: 0-2 of each fruit -> 0-3 of each fruit
"Prospector's Pickaxe" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50
"Crowbar" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50
"Quality Rod" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50, durability decreased 480 -> 400
"Lucky Charm" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +75
"Skinning Knife" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +60
"Precise Saw" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +85
"Violent Blade" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +75
"Shiny Ring" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +50
"Sword" efficiency bonus increased: +35 -> +60
"Backpack" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +60
"Herder Staff" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +75
"Heirloom Blade" efficiency bonus increased: +40 -> +80
"Blackened Cloak" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +65
"Plated Armor" is now unbreakable, injury reduction increased: 3% -> 5%
"Ornate Hammer" durability increased: 360 -> 800
"Cursed Crossbow" efficiency bonus increased: +50 -> +100
Misc Changes
Decreased the base townsfolk efficiency 125 -> 100
Replaced all instances of "Laborer" with "Labourer"
The farmer start now always has a ring, instead of just in the tutorial
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue preventing items in the inventory from being repaired
Fixed an issue allowing stolen goods to be auto sold if the black market is closed
Fixed an issue allowing items to be auto sold if the market is closed
Fixed an issue that prevented the alliance option during the castle from being clicked
Fixed auto butcher not working
Fixed the debt repayment event repeatedly appearing
The essence of cursing can now only be used on a non cursed character
