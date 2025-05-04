Dev Note: These changes are indented to make the early game a bit less punishing while slowing down the mid-late game.

Drought Changes

The drought effect has been replaced with a multiplicative penalty for food production jobs. This penalty scales with difficulty and status (only counts status at the start of the storyline)

Building Changes

Wineries now require Clothing and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200

Smokers now require Metalworks and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200

Mills now require woodworks and their gold cost has increased, 125 -> 200

Houses now require high quality woodworks and their gold cost has increased, 100 -> 250

Skill Changes

Craftsman

"Efficient Crafting" crafting requirement increased: 40 -> 150. swapped positions with "Assembly Line" in the skill tree

Military

"Foreign Trade" status requirement increased: 2500 -> 4000, fixed an error that caused it to reduce prices in the black market instead of regular market

"Honorable" status requirement increased: 750 -> 1250, now uses the individual character's status instead of the family's. increased efficiency bonus: 0.01/Status -> 0.1/Status

"Loved By Everyone" decreased efficiency bonus: +0.1/Opinion -> +0.05/Opinion (changes max bonus on a medium world from +400 to +200)

"Crafting: Military" now counts the backpack as military equipment (mostly a balance thing since military characters have fewer pieces of equipment compared to the other classes)

"Self Defense Training" increased the strength bonus: +4 -> +8

"Tool Keeping" updated text to better represent actual effect

Criminal

"Love To Be Hated" decreased efficiency bonus: +0.1/Negative Opinion -> +0.05/Negative Opinion (changes max bonus on a medium world from +400 to +200)

"Scavenger" rare material requirement increased: 5 -> 8, chance of finding rare materials increased: 5% -> 8%, only one material will be found at a time instead of the 1-2

"Too Much Of A Bad Thing" Stolen gold requirement decreased: 600 -> 500

"Poor Reputation" status requirement increased: -750 -> -1250, now uses the individual character's status instead of the family's. increased efficiency bonus: 0.01/Status -> 0.1/Status

Scavenger and Corruption have been moved to make "Construction: Intimidation" easier to achieve

Labourer

"Labourer Expertise" efficiency bonus increased: +25 -> +35

"Construction: Farmland" land requirement reduced: 6 -> 5

"One With The Forest" wood requirement increased: 600 -> 750, Efficiency bonus decreased: +200 -> +100

"Experienced" now counts total laborer experience when calculating the buff, instead of just experience in the current job. reduced the efficiency bonus: +1/Month -> +0.25/Month

"Store Houses" decreased happiness requirement: 80 -> 65, fixed an issue that made it remove 200g upon acquiring

"Efficiency" increased building requirement: 15 -> 50, moved further down the skill tree (it now branches from "Coordination")

"Strong Genes" increased sickness reduction effect: -1% -> -4%

"Apothecary" tier 4 medicine crafting requirement increased: 10 -> 25

"Crafting: Alchemy" now adds the ability to craft the "Cure All" Elixir, fixed an issue where it gave the effect of the "Desperation" skill

"Desperation" starvation requirement increase: 80 -> 150, efficiency bonus decreased: +50/Starve -> +25/Starve

"Team Effort" item requirement increase: 200 -> 250, efficiency bonus decreased: +20/Laborer -> +10/Laborer, fixed an issue where the character would count themselves when calculating the bonus

"Doubling Season" fixed an issue where it didn't count efficiency gains from job specific boosts

"Collector" item requirement increase: 100 -> 200

"Irrigation" efficiency bonus decreased: +100 -> +50

"Crop Rotation" seed requirement increased: 3 -> 5, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

"Metallurgy" metal requirement increased: 100 -> 250, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

"Geodes" gem stone requirement increased: 10 -> 50, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

"Advanced Metallurgy" silver requirement increased: 4 -> 10, efficiency bonus decreased +50 -> +35

"Horizontal Expansion" processed goods requirement increased: 100 -> 200