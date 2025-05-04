 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335687 Edited 4 May 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Reworked the deciduous biome to be a new jungle biome with all new grass, plants, and trees.

  • Reworked the prairie biome with all new grass and plants.

  • Reworked the coniferous biome with all new grass, plants, and trees.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
