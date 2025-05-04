-
Reworked the deciduous biome to be a new jungle biome with all new grass, plants, and trees.
Reworked the prairie biome with all new grass and plants.
Reworked the coniferous biome with all new grass, plants, and trees.
Patch 1.2.11
