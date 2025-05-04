 Skip to content

Major 4 May 2025 Build 18335684 Edited 4 May 2025 – 02:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Time Trial mode is finally here, race to complete the levels as quickly as possible in this new mode and top the leaderboards!

Patch Notes v1.2

New Content

  • Added Time Trial mode where you can play through the story levels against the clock, you cannot save in this mode but pausing will pause the timer!

  • Added leaderboard for total Time Trial levels.

  • Added the Submachine gun as a new weapon.

  • Brightness slider has been added to the video menu.

Changes

  • Sliders now use an increment value instead of being weird and using seemingly random numbers.

  • Changes have been made to the story screen; there is a new button which will act as a load button and a continue story button (there is still a load button for if you save in an already beaten act).

  • Global stats such as blocks destroyed, money earned are saved upon exit even if you don’t save your progress.

  • Other minor interface tweaks.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the start dialogue for generator mode as it wasn’t playing before.

  • Fixed some menus not fully working with controller inputs.

  • Upgrade pills no longer spawn on load.

  • Fixed weapons not matching the player level on loading into generator mode.

  • Other minor fixes

