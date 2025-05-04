Time Trial mode is finally here, race to complete the levels as quickly as possible in this new mode and top the leaderboards!
Patch Notes v1.2
New Content
-
Added Time Trial mode where you can play through the story levels against the clock, you cannot save in this mode but pausing will pause the timer!
-
Added leaderboard for total Time Trial levels.
-
Added the Submachine gun as a new weapon.
-
Brightness slider has been added to the video menu.
Changes
-
Sliders now use an increment value instead of being weird and using seemingly random numbers.
-
Changes have been made to the story screen; there is a new button which will act as a load button and a continue story button (there is still a load button for if you save in an already beaten act).
-
Global stats such as blocks destroyed, money earned are saved upon exit even if you don’t save your progress.
-
Other minor interface tweaks.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed the start dialogue for generator mode as it wasn’t playing before.
-
Fixed some menus not fully working with controller inputs.
-
Upgrade pills no longer spawn on load.
-
Fixed weapons not matching the player level on loading into generator mode.
-
Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update