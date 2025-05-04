v8.22f - May 3rd, 2025
-Added 4 new interactions to both gift delivery events
-Changes to the radiating collection tutorial intended to nudge players towards discovering all the extra card details
-Optimized the way critical bubbles are drawn
-Changed the way yellow safety bubbles are drawn, and optimized them too
-Nix Polyps: Safety bubbles created by breaking a polyp will always appear on the screen even if the polyp was broken off screen
-Gem Battles: Optimized code for drawing the rings and orbitals
-Nova Battle: Optimized a lot of code that was running for gems that were not even on screen
-Bug Fix: Calorie and Pearl's phase 2 rings were always supposed to pulse with the music beat, but they didn't
-Bug Fix: During a battle with a Fallen Heart, the game could crash if the music ever cuts out
-Bug Fix: Music set in the music room would unintentionally revert back to the normal menu music when leaving the music room
The new gift delivery interactions are: Chemory, Hadesoh, Syncron, and Flip Flap
I am knocking out a lot of random things off THE LIST.
Once again, the next patch will be whatever I get done by next weekend.
Changed files in this update