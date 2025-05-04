v8.22f - May 3rd, 2025

-Added 4 new interactions to both gift delivery events

-Changes to the radiating collection tutorial intended to nudge players towards discovering all the extra card details

-Optimized the way critical bubbles are drawn

-Changed the way yellow safety bubbles are drawn, and optimized them too

-Nix Polyps: Safety bubbles created by breaking a polyp will always appear on the screen even if the polyp was broken off screen

-Gem Battles: Optimized code for drawing the rings and orbitals

-Nova Battle: Optimized a lot of code that was running for gems that were not even on screen

-Bug Fix: Calorie and Pearl's phase 2 rings were always supposed to pulse with the music beat, but they didn't

-Bug Fix: During a battle with a Fallen Heart, the game could crash if the music ever cuts out

-Bug Fix: Music set in the music room would unintentionally revert back to the normal menu music when leaving the music room

The new gift delivery interactions are: Chemory, Hadesoh, Syncron, and Flip Flap

I am knocking out a lot of random things off THE LIST.

Once again, the next patch will be whatever I get done by next weekend.