4 May 2025 Build 18335569 Edited 4 May 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Character Balance Changes
  • Plaster Cast cost increased [0 -> 1].
  • Captain Ego now starts with an additional Onboard.
  • Home Sickness now has Eternal.
  • Nepotism now reads, Repeat the effect of the last Star Card you played.
  • String Theory now reads, Return all discarded minions to your draw pile, then shuffle your draw pile. Draw 4 cards.
  • Slay Solari now gives +1 Attack against leaders to all friendly minions, not just one.
  • Pesticide cost increased [1 -> 2].
Card Balance Changes
  • Stubborn Bloke cost reduced [4 -> 1], now reads, After you exhaust this, [play it -> return it to your hand].
  • Manaburst rarity increased [Rare -> Legendary] and can no longer reduce the cost of other Manabursts.
  • Astral Scribe now limited to 10 uses per round.
  • Adrenaline Exhaust this changed to Exhaust this for a round.
  • Recycle Rarity reduced [Legendary -> Rare] and gains "Exhaust this for a round."
  • Parting Song cost reduced [5 -> 1], rarity reduced [Legendary -> Rare], now reads, Give a friendly battle spell +5 Spell Power and Destroy this.
  • Bravo rarity increased [Rare -> Legendary], now reads, Play an exact copy of a friendly battle spell. It gains Destroy this.
  • Porch now reads, Shield your leader. (Negates damage once, then breaks!)
Relic Balance Changes
  • Mother's Mitt gains the additional clause "and draws 1 less card each round."
  • Scalemail gains the additional clause "Star cards cost (1) more." It now also increases current Health instead of just Max Health.
  • Regimental Gong now reads, Start of Battle: The leader with the most battle spells in play has +1 Attack this battle.
Art and UI Changes
  • Hyphen's character portrait has been adjusted.
  • Reduced Bill and Hyphen's daily challenge icon sizes.
Bug Fixes
  • Sleight of Hand will now correctly draw 1 card if it exhausts 1 card.
  • Crescent Hook will no longer break if you quit and reload a run.
  • Meditate will now work correctly with Lunar Condenser.
  • Fixed Bill's tooltip incorrectly saying his Max Tier is 99.
  • Fixed text wrapping in Poppit's unlock screen.

