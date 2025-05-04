Character Balance Changes
- Plaster Cast cost increased [0 -> 1].
- Captain Ego now starts with an additional Onboard.
- Home Sickness now has Eternal.
- Nepotism now reads, Repeat the effect of the last Star Card you played.
- String Theory now reads, Return all discarded minions to your draw pile, then shuffle your draw pile. Draw 4 cards.
- Slay Solari now gives +1 Attack against leaders to all friendly minions, not just one.
- Pesticide cost increased [1 -> 2].
Card Balance Changes
- Stubborn Bloke cost reduced [4 -> 1], now reads, After you exhaust this, [play it -> return it to your hand].
- Manaburst rarity increased [Rare -> Legendary] and can no longer reduce the cost of other Manabursts.
- Astral Scribe now limited to 10 uses per round.
- Adrenaline Exhaust this changed to Exhaust this for a round.
- Recycle Rarity reduced [Legendary -> Rare] and gains "Exhaust this for a round."
- Parting Song cost reduced [5 -> 1], rarity reduced [Legendary -> Rare], now reads, Give a friendly battle spell +5 Spell Power and Destroy this.
- Bravo rarity increased [Rare -> Legendary], now reads, Play an exact copy of a friendly battle spell. It gains Destroy this.
- Porch now reads, Shield your leader. (Negates damage once, then breaks!)
Relic Balance Changes
- Mother's Mitt gains the additional clause "and draws 1 less card each round."
- Scalemail gains the additional clause "Star cards cost (1) more." It now also increases current Health instead of just Max Health.
- Regimental Gong now reads, Start of Battle: The leader with the most battle spells in play has +1 Attack this battle.
Art and UI Changes
- Hyphen's character portrait has been adjusted.
- Reduced Bill and Hyphen's daily challenge icon sizes.
Bug Fixes
- Sleight of Hand will now correctly draw 1 card if it exhausts 1 card.
- Crescent Hook will no longer break if you quit and reload a run.
- Meditate will now work correctly with Lunar Condenser.
- Fixed Bill's tooltip incorrectly saying his Max Tier is 99.
- Fixed text wrapping in Poppit's unlock screen.
