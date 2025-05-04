1、增加红颜结局CG功能，游戏正统结局（击败魔教）可观看。目前开放了邱灵素、杨芸的结局CG，其他红颜结局正在制作中，旧存档需要重新游玩红颜加入剧情才能在结尾看到CG。
2、去除剧情对话闪屏，设置中加入战斗闪屏的关闭按钮。
3、修复部分事件和文本错误。
临时加更，下期依旧是：
【广成丹洞仙缘留迹 玄门五脉共聚崆峒】
v0.3.9版本更新
Update notes via Steam Community
1、增加红颜结局CG功能，游戏正统结局（击败魔教）可观看。目前开放了邱灵素、杨芸的结局CG，其他红颜结局正在制作中，旧存档需要重新游玩红颜加入剧情才能在结尾看到CG。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3039501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update