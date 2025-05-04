 Skip to content

Major 4 May 2025 Build 18335533 Edited 4 May 2025 – 02:19:08 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello I hope you enjoy the game !

If you do, please leave a review it really (really) helps the development ! ❤️

- New game mode : Endless

The Endless game mode is the perfect mode if you seek a little challenge like me, you start with one epic point per wave. With the epic points, you can buy upgrades to get items, chests, machines or more epic points !
Taking a damage = you lose 3 epic points (might change that if I see that it's too tough)
It really gets crazy once you hit the 100th wave, trust me! Good luck !

- 2 New Characters "Peargus" and "Adam"

Peargus is a cute character that goes berserk when killing enough enemies !
Peargus's skill makes him go berserk on command.

Adam is a psychopath that has a mechanical arm, great for close range weapons and shooting behing cover !
Adam's skill makes every enemy explode.

- 2 New Weapons "Lychee" and "Bananyah~"

- 2 Character Rework "Rainier" and "Zitrus"

- New OSTs !

The OSTs will be on all streaming platforms soon !

- And much more !

  • 12 New Steam Achievements
  • Desert alt biome (Badlands)
  • UI and HUD Redesign
  • New machine (Quizzz)
  • Heavy optimizations
  • Lots of Balancing

If you want to report a bug, give feedback or ask questions, you can join the discord here !

