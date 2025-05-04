 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335515 Edited 4 May 2025 – 05:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimizations

  • Improved plant spawning in scenes

  • Good endings no longer force a New Game+ cycle

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where failing to heal Xue Zhu could cause the soul state to softlock

  • Fixed the "Can't take it anymore" option still appearing after triggering the "Deep as the Sea" hot spring event with Xue Zhu

  • Fixed a softlock when inspecting Xue Zhu's petrification

  • Fixed Liu Cai staying in the room and not leaving

  • Fixed killing Hai'er not triggering the follow-up event (Affected players will now see an additional "Complete Escort Quest" option from the老板娘 after updating)

  • Fixed daily tasks not appearing and inability to increase affection after completing Xue Zhu's "Deep as the Sea" event

  • Fixed a softlock during fishing when hooking a fish

