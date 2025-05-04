Optimizations
-
Improved plant spawning in scenes
-
Good endings no longer force a New Game+ cycle
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where failing to heal Xue Zhu could cause the soul state to softlock
-
Fixed the "Can't take it anymore" option still appearing after triggering the "Deep as the Sea" hot spring event with Xue Zhu
-
Fixed a softlock when inspecting Xue Zhu's petrification
-
Fixed Liu Cai staying in the room and not leaving
-
Fixed killing Hai'er not triggering the follow-up event (Affected players will now see an additional "Complete Escort Quest" option from the老板娘 after updating)
-
Fixed daily tasks not appearing and inability to increase affection after completing Xue Zhu's "Deep as the Sea" event
-
Fixed a softlock during fishing when hooking a fish
