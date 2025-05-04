Fixed an issue where failing to heal Xue Zhu could cause the soul state to softlock

Fixed the "Can't take it anymore" option still appearing after triggering the "Deep as the Sea" hot spring event with Xue Zhu

Fixed a softlock when inspecting Xue Zhu's petrification

Fixed Liu Cai staying in the room and not leaving

Fixed killing Hai'er not triggering the follow-up event (Affected players will now see an additional "Complete Escort Quest" option from the老板娘 after updating)

Fixed daily tasks not appearing and inability to increase affection after completing Xue Zhu's "Deep as the Sea" event