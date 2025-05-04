 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18335510 Edited 4 May 2025 – 02:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL changes:
-Improved graphics in subtle areas

Bugs:
-Fixed bug where Stamina bar doesn’t appropriately reflect current stamina
-Fixed bug where some spells don't show in 2.5d mode

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link