I now finished the new mutagen module for creating variants of existing flames. Unlike the similar module in JWildfire, there is a tree-like structure to the variants created and you have more control over which mutations are applied:

There are two sets of mutations: left and right. The left set is applied to the left branches of the tree, while the right set is applied to the right branches of the tree.

Each generation (=set of generated flames) consists of three sub-generations. For each of these sub-generations, you can specify the mutation type (for both and the left branch).

If you do not need this level of control, you can keep the default settings or randomize the settings.

During generation you may click at the already generated variations to generate a larger preview or save a flame you like.

To generate a subsequent generation select any flame you like and press the "mutate"-button again.

You can also switch back to previously generated generations.

If you are interested in how a particular flame was generated, you can see the path of the generation in the meta information:

The unique ID of the base flame is given first, followed by all mutations that have been carried out.

Complete changelog:

VERSION 0.94.840 (04.05.2025):

More additions to the mutagen mudule and general improvements:

flame-editor: camera-view: display current resolution

flame-editor: camera-view: show the area which actually will be rendered

flame-renderer: added boost brightness option

ai img2img: show initial preview of current flame

ai img2img: added a button to load a flame from the flame library

ai img2img: added a button to import the current flame from the editor

ai img2img: don't use the model hash to retrieve/set models (which makes is possible to use models without hash)

added manual section for mutagen

VERSION 0.93 (03.05.2025):

More additions to the mutagen mudule:

mutagen: addedbuttons to switch between generations

mutagen: added "color and symm." mutation

mutagen: added "affine transf." mutation

mutagen: added "affine z" mutation

mutagen: added functions to export/import/load/save flames

mutagen: added "rand. gradient" mutation

mutagen: added "similar grad." mutation

mutagen: add the path of executed mutations in the meta information of the generated flame.

mutagen: added "rand. bg color" mutation

mutagen: added "bokeh" mutation

VERSION 0.92 (02.05.2025):

Implemented many additions to the mutagen mudule:

mutagen: added "add transf." mutation

mutagen: added "transf. weights" mutation

mutagen: added larger preview

mutagen: added "mod. weights" mutation

mutagen: added "grad. shift" mutation

mutagen: added generation history

mutagen: added boost brighntness option to make flame details better visible, without changing the actual flame

flame-renderer: improved the output quality of renders with very small size or low quality settings (by adding more fractal iterations)

general refactoring: sub windows are now type-safe

VERSION 0.91 (01.05.2025):

New mutagen module for creating variants of existing flames. Unlike the similar module in JWildfire, there is a tree-like structure

to the variants created and you have more control over which mutations are applied:

There are two sets of mutations: left and right. The left set is applied to the left branches of the tree, while the right set is

applied to the right branches of the tree.

Each generation (=set of generated flames) consists of three sub-generations. For each of these sub-generations, you can specify

the mutation type (for both and the left branch).

If you do not need this level of control, you can keep the default settings or randomize the settings.

During generation you may click at the already generated variations to generate a larger preview or save a flame you like.

To generate a subsequent generation select any flame you like and press the "mutate"-button again.

You can also switfch back to previously generated generations.

If you are interested in how a particular flame was generated, you can see the path of the generation in the meta information:

The unique ID of the base flame is given first, followed by all mutations that have been carried out.

Please note that some mutations are very demanding (e.g. “similar gradient”) and require a longer calculation time.