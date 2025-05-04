I now finished the new mutagen module for creating variants of existing flames. Unlike the similar module in JWildfire, there is a tree-like structure to the variants created and you have more control over which mutations are applied:
- There are two sets of mutations: left and right. The left set is applied to the left branches of the tree, while the right set is applied to the right branches of the tree.
- Each generation (=set of generated flames) consists of three sub-generations. For each of these sub-generations, you can specify the mutation type (for both and the left branch).
If you do not need this level of control, you can keep the default settings or randomize the settings.
During generation you may click at the already generated variations to generate a larger preview or save a flame you like.
To generate a subsequent generation select any flame you like and press the "mutate"-button again.
You can also switch back to previously generated generations.
If you are interested in how a particular flame was generated, you can see the path of the generation in the meta information:
The unique ID of the base flame is given first, followed by all mutations that have been carried out.
Complete changelog:
VERSION 0.94.840 (04.05.2025):
More additions to the mutagen mudule and general improvements:
- flame-editor: camera-view: display current resolution
- flame-editor: camera-view: show the area which actually will be rendered
- flame-renderer: added boost brightness option
- ai img2img: show initial preview of current flame
- ai img2img: added a button to load a flame from the flame library
- ai img2img: added a button to import the current flame from the editor
- ai img2img: don't use the model hash to retrieve/set models (which makes is possible to use models without hash)
- added manual section for mutagen
VERSION 0.93 (03.05.2025):
More additions to the mutagen mudule:
- mutagen: addedbuttons to switch between generations
- mutagen: added "color and symm." mutation
- mutagen: added "affine transf." mutation
- mutagen: added "affine z" mutation
- mutagen: added functions to export/import/load/save flames
- mutagen: added "rand. gradient" mutation
- mutagen: added "similar grad." mutation
- mutagen: add the path of executed mutations in the meta information of the generated flame.
- mutagen: added "rand. bg color" mutation
- mutagen: added "bokeh" mutation
VERSION 0.92 (02.05.2025):
Implemented many additions to the mutagen mudule:
- mutagen: added "add transf." mutation
- mutagen: added "transf. weights" mutation
- mutagen: added larger preview
- mutagen: added "mod. weights" mutation
- mutagen: added "grad. shift" mutation
- mutagen: added generation history
- mutagen: added boost brighntness option to make flame details better visible, without changing the actual flame
- flame-renderer: improved the output quality of renders with very small size or low quality settings (by adding more fractal iterations)
- general refactoring: sub windows are now type-safe
VERSION 0.91 (01.05.2025):
Please note that some mutations are very demanding (e.g. “similar gradient”) and require a longer calculation time.
- slightly decreased font size of buttons and some other controls
- dropped the scripting module (at least for now, instead working on REST API)
- mutagen: added separate controls for left/right sub generations
- mutagen: added "var. attr." mutation
- mutagen: added "var. priority" mutation
- mutagen: added "hide transf." mutation
- mutagen: added functions to randomize sub generations
- mutagen: added "add var." mutation
- Improvement of the robustness of the random flame sampler, which is also used in mutagen (unlike the generation of random flames,
it can happen in mutagen that no flame is generated, which can be used for further partial generations)
- flame-editor: refresh gradient image when changing gradient shift attribute
- flame-editor: camera guides do respect aspect ratio now
