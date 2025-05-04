Although the weather isn't on our side, there's still a new update here, integrating various general fixes and adding a layer of narrative to the game.
Gameplay
- Pause menu - The pause menu can no longer be opened over the end menu of each level.
- Fixed bug that caused the character to stretch again.
- On Xbox controllers the X button now activates a time acceleration.
- Fixed level 1 bug that would not allow you to exit the intro if you started the level without audio.
- Added general comments from Poxi... with his unique personality for different levels.
- Fixed bug where Steam achievements were not being achieved
Game Overview
- Added Linux version.
- Game organization changes for improve overall performance.
- New art and Music.
- New area added.
- New Steam achievement.
Changed files in this update