4 May 2025 Build 18335396 Edited 4 May 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Although the weather isn't on our side, there's still a new update here, integrating various general fixes and adding a layer of narrative to the game.

Gameplay

  • Pause menu - The pause menu can no longer be opened over the end menu of each level.
  • Fixed bug that caused the character to stretch again.
  • On Xbox controllers the X button now activates a time acceleration.
  • Fixed level 1 bug that would not allow you to exit the intro if you started the level without audio.
  • Added general comments from Poxi... with his unique personality for different levels.
  • Fixed bug where Steam achievements were not being achieved

    Game Overview
  • Added Linux version.
  • Game organization changes for improve overall performance.
  • New art and Music.
  • New area added.
  • New Steam achievement.

