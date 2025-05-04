As a continuation of last patch, more general balance and item changes abound. As it turned out, the crafting table was also somehow even buggier than I thought, but should hopefully be all good now, and much more has been done to improve the experience and let you use crafting to minimize wasted inventory space. In addition, a slew of minor balance changes and game additions have been made.

Gameplay:

-A-rank stat scaling now costs 2.5 stat points instead of 2, and D-rank scaling is now 4.5 instead of 5. A-rank scaling previously seemed to make leveling the stat a no-brainer, even if you're building for something else, and D-rank scaling was very punishing. Having to bringing decimals into the system is unfortunate, but it was either that or I would have to increase all stat point gains across the board and work something else out, which would have been a lot more finicky to implement, and basically the same in practice.

-Readjusted the classes' stat growths and starting slots.

-Added special one-way passage tiles into the castle to spice up exploration a bit! Also added some more hiding floors.

-Undid the movement change to the Akaname(it was trivially easy to fight)

-Laid some groundwork for an upcoming wound system.

--Added two items, the Medicinal herbs and the Poultice. Herbs are relatively common and can cure some useful ailments, poultices are rare and are used for out-of-combat healing. Poultices can be crafted into to curing pills if you don't want them.

-Rebalanced many event rewards with more feedback, testing, and new items in mind. Some "bad" options have been buffed, and many "no brainer" options have been nerfed. Options which require specific classes/perks/items are still generally the best.

-Seduction now no longer triggers exertion.

-Added art for the crafting tables.

-Made shop events rarer.

-Added a new forest event, the Kodama Village. It's quite rare, but gives good rewards. This will probably be the last new event.

QOL:

-Reworked the crafting table somewhat, to help it align more with the core goal of reducing clutter. You can now craft many foods into onigiri, berries into pickles, and also exchange resistance pills for talismans and vice versa, albeit with a failure chance.

-Shops now always stock rice, to aid in food crafting.

-Fixed a bunch of scroll-related errors where going upwards from the top would select the bottom option but not correctly scroll the container

-Added a toggle to craft menu that filters out uncraftable recipes

-Added a top "leave" option to the craft table, so that you don't accidentally craft the top option when mashing the craft button too much

Bugfixes:

-Fixed an exploit where you could craft large amounts of small bombs.

-Fixed an issue with descriptions in crafting menu.

-Fixed an issue with multiples of the same scroll showing up in the shops.

-Fixed a bug where crafting a stimulant/other unknown pill would not identify it

-Fixed a bug where crafting items with a full inventory would not drop the item.

-Fixed a bug where monsters could walk through sealed doors sometimes.

-Fixed a bug relating to crafting items by pressing keys.

-Fixed a bug where bear traps and caltrops couldn't be used without the mechanics perk.

-Fixed a bug where failing to use a trap would break the UI.

-Fixed a bug where the Ronin's stealth would be wrong if he made a premade build with the stealthy perk.