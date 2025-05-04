Version vA3 UNSTABLE: 4th May, 2025
- Partial fix Dynamic Loop node
- Added Windows Nodes: Active Window (Windows Status) and System Up Time
- Added GPU name node
- Added Sequential Text nodes (It will cycle 5 texts that you put)
- Some crashes fixed
