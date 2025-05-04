 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335381
Update notes via Steam Community

Version vA3 UNSTABLE: 4th May, 2025

  • Partial fix Dynamic Loop node
  • Added Windows Nodes: Active Window (Windows Status) and System Up Time
  • Added GPU name node
  • Added Sequential Text nodes (It will cycle 5 texts that you put)
  • Some crashes fixed

