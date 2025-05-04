Developer commentary:
This is just a small package of bugfixes and minor improvements as I'm working on the Alpha 1.18 lore and story update. I might release a few more of these as the writing is being done and story mode is being developed.
-Dan
-New fighter mod: Springloaded Legs
-Multiplies dash distance and jump power by 1.25/1.75/3
-Multiplies kick speed and damage by 1.1/1.2/1.3
-Divides walkspeed by 1.1/1.2/1.3
-Enemies now check distance from the player's head instead of the center of their body
-This should mean if you lean back, enemies try to move slightly closer so they aren't punching at the air in front of your face as much as before
-Combat balancing
-Crit balance damage increased from 1.5x to 2x
-Head movement while stunned is a little less erratic
-Slightly reduced jab range so it combos better with hook and has a better range niche of being between elbow and hook
-Explosive attacks now spawn explosions centered on the enemy instead of the attack hitbox.
-"Normal" AI enemies take distance into account to decide whether to kick or punch
-Arcade mode:
-Fixed not being able to go past level 20
-Background changes every level
-Doubled frequency of non-normal enemies as they were far too uncommon early game.
-Further decreased frequency of unskilled style enemies, as they were just very uninteresting.
-Wingchun invincibility bugfixes
-Fixed it not nullifying damage
-Now tracks the damage nullified
-Fixed it taking knockback. It now nullifies knockback.
-Other Bugfixes
-Fixed present enemies not following jumping attacks accurately
-Fixed staff orientation being scuffed when being stunned mid staff attack
-Fixed a bug where audio options would reset upon opening the options page for the first time
-Fixed chain punch attack areas having slightly wrong position and direction
-Fixed long arms on ragdoll (this took forever btw)
-Fixed a bug where dashing became locked if you got stunned mid-dash
-Enemy warning is no longer static and should face the correct direction every time
-Button click sound volume is now affected by the options page slider
-Other Misc
-Increased scroll sensitivity of the mod dropdown in training mode
