Did some reworks to some systems.

Cards now all have both a pre cast and post cast time. Cast speed does effect both of these, but I might have it not effect post cast time in future patches. By default, I just set the post cast time to .2 seconds. I want to eventually have separate animations for the precast and the post cast, but those are a while off.

Character select now has a grid of characters to choose from rather than just scrolling through a list. This is just more in line with how other fighting games do their character select screens. This isn't a final version, but it should be scalable so when I do eventually rework the character select screen I won't have to make coding changes, just UI layout changes.

Health is now a float value. I have a fondness for trying to generate extra value out of rounding. I don't think it belonged in this game. Health will appear as a int still, but the visible value will just be the float value of the health rounded up. I thought about just multiplying all the numbers by 10 so I could still have a bit of rounding, but I think this is the best way of doing it.

I had hoped to get the boss battle mode out, but honestly, it's not very good right now. I wanted to have the Dragon form of Half-Dragon be the first boss, but I think that was limiting me too much in the design space for the boss itself. I'm gonna go in a new direction for the boss battles, and that will probably continue to take precedence over new characters for the upcoming patches.