Hey everyone, today we just got a small patch with a couple of fixes and improvements to the overall experience.

Changes

Decreased NPC hitbox size to make walking through a crowded train less frustrating. NPCs may still block you off but it's possible to get through more often

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed train timetable & train sounds still displaying sometimes after teleporting away

Fixed an issue with one of the AI Driver personalities that would cause them to stop too early, sometimes leaving the train partly outside of the platform

Fixed an issue that caused AI Drivers not to activate on the correct side of the train in some cases

Fixed an issue where Route Requests were ignored at Founder's Square

Fixed an issue that resulted in trains able to spawn on incorrect platform if another train was already occupying the correct one

Fixed multiple issues related to AI Drivers getting stuck

Minor bug fixes & improvements

This patch is compatible with patches 1.1.0-1.1.2 and players of any of these versions can play together.