Hey everyone, today we just got a small patch with a couple of fixes and improvements to the overall experience.
Changes
- Decreased NPC hitbox size to make walking through a crowded train less frustrating. NPCs may still block you off but it's possible to get through more often
Bug Fixes & Improvements
-
Fixed train timetable & train sounds still displaying sometimes after teleporting away
-
Fixed an issue with one of the AI Driver personalities that would cause them to stop too early, sometimes leaving the train partly outside of the platform
-
Fixed an issue that caused AI Drivers not to activate on the correct side of the train in some cases
-
Fixed an issue where Route Requests were ignored at Founder's Square
-
Fixed an issue that resulted in trains able to spawn on incorrect platform if another train was already occupying the correct one
-
Fixed multiple issues related to AI Drivers getting stuck
-
Minor bug fixes & improvements
This patch is compatible with patches 1.1.0-1.1.2 and players of any of these versions can play together.
Changed files in this update