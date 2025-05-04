 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335313
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, today we just got a small patch with a couple of fixes and improvements to the overall experience.

Changes

  • Decreased NPC hitbox size to make walking through a crowded train less frustrating. NPCs may still block you off but it's possible to get through more often

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed train timetable & train sounds still displaying sometimes after teleporting away

  • Fixed an issue with one of the AI Driver personalities that would cause them to stop too early, sometimes leaving the train partly outside of the platform

  • Fixed an issue that caused AI Drivers not to activate on the correct side of the train in some cases

  • Fixed an issue where Route Requests were ignored at Founder's Square

  • Fixed an issue that resulted in trains able to spawn on incorrect platform if another train was already occupying the correct one

  • Fixed multiple issues related to AI Drivers getting stuck

  • Minor bug fixes & improvements

This patch is compatible with patches 1.1.0-1.1.2 and players of any of these versions can play together.

