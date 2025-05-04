🛠️ Early Access Patch Notes - The Breach Hotfix 2
No Rest for the Wicked, indeed! After we landed Hotfix 1, we fixed another set of things we’ve seen that we wanted to quickly address.
This hotfix will solve a bunch of the most obvious issues that were left-over, such as invisible enemies spawning sometimes, addressing quite a bit of combat feedback, beds are now a dream to sleep in and so on and so on. Here’s the breakdown:
⚔️ UI:
- Higher Level Enemies now have a skull icon above their health bar
⚔️ Balance:
Increased Poise Damage on Axes, Clubs, Hammers, Maces, Straight Swords and Wakizashis
Reduced health on bounty enemies
Resting in a bed now gives Rest Bonus immediately instead of after set duration, will also immediately heal players now
Removed armor penetration from enemies
Increased Lifesteal Coefficient from 0.2 to 0.3
Increased Health Regain Coefficient from 0.02 to 0.04
Increased values on all Health Regain Enchantments
Added ‘Offscreen Protection’ so that enemies don’t immediately attack from off-screen
Decreased costs for enchanting or infusing gear at Eleanor’s
Amethyst, Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire Gem Changes:
Now grants Elemental Infusion on Weapons and Bows
Increased values for all deal damage on block enchantments
⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:
-
Rebalanced Caretaker and Shade of Piety bosses
Improved gameplay around him teleporting around and more opportunities to fight back
Nerfed timings on attacks so we don’t annoy players with slower weapons too much 🙂
⚔️ Loot:
Increased loot drop rate on bosses
Increased loot drop rate on elite enemies
Increased loot drop on beasts
Increased chance of dropping 2 Wood from trees
Increased fishing drop rate
⚔️ Quests:
- Caroline now offers Innkeepers Husband side quest immediately after entering Sacrament instead of after Inquisition Arrival cinematic
⚔️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed Water Channel key being unavailable
Fixed Lara not being able to continue the Weeping Sisters
Fixed invisible Balak Taws
Fixed Gordon key spawning after the quest is over
Fixed explosion on kill effect
Fixed sorting order on new categories in activity screen
Fixed wall lever pull timing in marin and mountain pass
Fixed timing on enemy knife antic
Fixed enemy not being visible due to lighting in Marin Woods
Fixed icon on Scorched Broadblade and Whetted Wedge
Polished Activities Log
