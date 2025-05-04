 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335274 Edited 4 May 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC
🛠️ Early Access Patch Notes - The Breach Hotfix 2

No Rest for the Wicked, indeed! After we landed Hotfix 1, we fixed another set of things we’ve seen that we wanted to quickly address.

This hotfix will solve a bunch of the most obvious issues that were left-over, such as invisible enemies spawning sometimes, addressing quite a bit of combat feedback, beds are now a dream to sleep in and so on and so on. Here’s the breakdown:

⚔️ UI:

  • Higher Level Enemies now have a skull icon above their health bar

⚔️ Balance:

  • Increased Poise Damage on Axes, Clubs, Hammers, Maces, Straight Swords and Wakizashis

  • Reduced health on bounty enemies

  • Resting in a bed now gives Rest Bonus immediately instead of after set duration, will also immediately heal players now

  • Removed armor penetration from enemies

  • Increased Lifesteal Coefficient from 0.2 to 0.3

  • Increased Health Regain Coefficient from 0.02 to 0.04

  • Increased values on all Health Regain Enchantments

  • Added ‘Offscreen Protection’ so that enemies don’t immediately attack from off-screen

  • Decreased costs for enchanting or infusing gear at Eleanor’s

  • Amethyst, Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire Gem Changes:

  • Now grants Elemental Infusion on Weapons and Bows

  • Increased values for all deal damage on block enchantments

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:

  • Rebalanced Caretaker and Shade of Piety bosses

    • Improved gameplay around him teleporting around and more opportunities to fight back

    • Nerfed timings on attacks so we don’t annoy players with slower weapons too much 🙂

⚔️ Loot:

  • Increased loot drop rate on bosses

  • Increased loot drop rate on elite enemies

  • Increased loot drop on beasts

  • Increased chance of dropping 2 Wood from trees

  • Increased fishing drop rate

⚔️ Quests:

  • Caroline now offers Innkeepers Husband side quest immediately after entering Sacrament instead of after Inquisition Arrival cinematic

⚔️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Water Channel key being unavailable

  • Fixed Lara not being able to continue the Weeping Sisters

  • Fixed invisible Balak Taws

  • Fixed Gordon key spawning after the quest is over

  • Fixed explosion on kill effect

  • Fixed sorting order on new categories in activity screen

  • Fixed wall lever pull timing in marin and mountain pass

  • Fixed timing on enemy knife antic

  • Fixed enemy not being visible due to lighting in Marin Woods

  • Fixed icon on Scorched Broadblade and Whetted Wedge

  • Polished Activities Log

