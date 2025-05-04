🛠️ Early Access Patch Notes - The Breach Hotfix 2

No Rest for the Wicked, indeed! After we landed Hotfix 1, we fixed another set of things we’ve seen that we wanted to quickly address.

This hotfix will solve a bunch of the most obvious issues that were left-over, such as invisible enemies spawning sometimes, addressing quite a bit of combat feedback, beds are now a dream to sleep in and so on and so on. Here’s the breakdown:

⚔️ UI:

Higher Level Enemies now have a skull icon above their health bar

⚔️ Balance:

Increased Poise Damage on Axes, Clubs, Hammers, Maces, Straight Swords and Wakizashis

Reduced health on bounty enemies

Resting in a bed now gives Rest Bonus immediately instead of after set duration, will also immediately heal players now

Removed armor penetration from enemies

Increased Lifesteal Coefficient from 0.2 to 0.3

Increased Health Regain Coefficient from 0.02 to 0.04

Increased values on all Health Regain Enchantments

Added ‘Offscreen Protection’ so that enemies don’t immediately attack from off-screen

Decreased costs for enchanting or infusing gear at Eleanor’s

Amethyst, Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire Gem Changes:

Now grants Elemental Infusion on Weapons and Bows

Increased values for all deal damage on block enchantments

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:

Rebalanced Caretaker and Shade of Piety bosses Improved gameplay around him teleporting around and more opportunities to fight back Nerfed timings on attacks so we don’t annoy players with slower weapons too much 🙂



⚔️ Loot:

Increased loot drop rate on bosses

Increased loot drop rate on elite enemies

Increased loot drop on beasts

Increased chance of dropping 2 Wood from trees

Increased fishing drop rate

⚔️ Quests:

Caroline now offers Innkeepers Husband side quest immediately after entering Sacrament instead of after Inquisition Arrival cinematic

⚔️ Bug Fixes: