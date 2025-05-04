Little Sim World version v0.52.2

Bus Stop "Unwanted Responsibility" stability enhanced. Whoever is facing the "Repair bus stop at Futon" task lock after repairing it before will be able to progress. If you see "Unwanted Responsibility" greyed out, you probably claimed it before; check your completed quests tab. Send us a message if you don't find it!

Attempted a fix to a rare bug where you could not pay your bills. Please report if the issue continues.

Added a blocker to prevent Interactions from blocking important phone calls. For those still experiencing issues with calls not occurring, we are working on a solution to reset quest progress. For now, we recommend restarting the game with a new save file.

Fixed controller interaction for the Gardening Display in "Coins, Tools, and a Helping Fool" Main Quest.

Fixed controller interaction for The Tube (Multiplayer Hosting).

XP amounts and levels have been amended for all interests. Gaining levels should now be easier.

Auto-Pause is disabled by default. Tabbing out of the app will no longer pause the game by default.

Taking other players' clothes out of the washing machine will no longer make them lose their clothes in Multiplayer.

Updated Samir's name colour to properly match his big green self.

Fixed an issue where some characters that should have a gifting option weren't displaying it.

Locked the Employee Gate at LetsGo until you've reached a certain point in the story.

Updated Nanako's magic coffee confirmation to show the cost of the magic coffee.

Fixed Nanako giving you money for magic coffee instead of charging it.

Added a warning pop-up when creating new Multiplayer save files, notifying players that tutorial access is disabled in MP mode.

Waterproof jacket, Rain Hat, and Rain Boots added to tier 1 of City Reputation.

We are disabling the feature that blocks your furniture if you don't pay the bills due to a bug in which players are not properly receiving their bills. Further investigation is happening to fix the problem.

All stoves and workbenches are now usable by any player in Multiplayer.