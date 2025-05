This minor update enhances multiplayer system performance and overall security.

🛠️ Multiplayer Tuning: Improved gameplay stability and smoother connections.

🔧 Minor Adjustments: Various internal fixes for better performance.

🌐 Server Connection Fixes: Resolved issues when joining servers.

🔒 Encryption Update: Changed session encryption methods for enhanced security.

Enjoy a smoother and more secure experience in The Wallway!