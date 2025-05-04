 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18335087 Edited 4 May 2025 – 00:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Damage numbers are now displayed when shooting at another player

Changes

  • Simplified character slot creation

  • Character below the map will now die instantly

  • Improved air control while flying/jumping

Bug fixes

  • Fixes dash orientation being incorrect when looking up

  • Fixes rare case where the character list wouldn't load

  • Fixes muzzle flash not being properly displayed

  • Fixes joining message using user id instead of username in the chat

  • Fixes error the first time when trying to disconnect

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3055071
