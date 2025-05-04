Features
- Damage numbers are now displayed when shooting at another player
Changes
-
Simplified character slot creation
-
Character below the map will now die instantly
-
Improved air control while flying/jumping
Bug fixes
-
Fixes dash orientation being incorrect when looking up
-
Fixes rare case where the character list wouldn't load
-
Fixes muzzle flash not being properly displayed
-
Fixes joining message using user id instead of username in the chat
-
Fixes error the first time when trying to disconnect
Changed files in this update